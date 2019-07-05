IR against lawyer of Kathua rape victim baseless, a pressure tactic: Mehbooba

July 05, 2019 | Agencies

Terming an FIR against Mubeen Farooqi, lawyer who represented Kathua rape and murder victim, as baseless, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said why will people fight for justice if they are punished for doing so.



Mufti, who is the president of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said it is obvious that it been done to pressurise him and urged Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to look into the matter.



In a twiiter message she wrote "A baseless FIR’s been filed against Mubeen Farooqi, lawyer representing Kathua rape & murder victim. Fairly obvious that its been done to pressurise him. Request @capt_amarinder ji to look into the matter. Why will people fight for justice if they’re punished for doing so?"