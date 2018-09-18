Iqbal’s family urges Govt to release him

‘Allegations against him are totally baseless’
Srinagar, Sep 17 (KNS):
Family of Iqbal Ahmad Rather, who was arrested by police on Srinagar-Jammu highway has appealed the government to release him as according to them, he is innocent and unaware of the reason why he has been arrested.
Hailing from Futlipora, Char-e-Sharief of central Kashmir, Iqbal’s family says that he had gone to Jammu for medical purposes as his father is suffering from cancer.
Lone brother of seven sisters with an ailing father, Iqbal is a student of BSc Nursing at Sher-e- Kashmir Institute of Medical Science (SKIMS), Soura.
One of his sisters said sobbing that her brother is innocent and doesn’t have a any knowledge about what happened at the highway that day. According to her, he was going to Jammu to seek appointment for his ailing father and when the firing occurred, he in panic had rushed from the spot.
“We appeal DG sahib to release our brother. He is not a militant; he cannot be a militant as he has an ailing father and seven sisters. We don’t know why he has been arrested,” the family said.
Earlier, the students of BSc and PG Nursing students of Sher-e- Kashmir Institute of Medical Science (SKIMS), Soura staged protest in Srinagar demanding release of their fellow Iqbal Ahmad Rather. “Iqbal had gone to Jammu for medical purposes as his father is suffering from cancer. He has seven sisters, he can’t do this. We know him; the allegations against him are totally baseless,” Amir Bashir, one of the students was quoted by the reports has having said.
The protesting students also had appealed the governor to immediately release Iqbal. (KNS)