About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Iqbal Sports condole footballer’s demise

Published at February 03, 2019 12:17 AM 0Comment(s)303views


Iqbal Sports condole footballer’s demise

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar:

 Iqbal Sports Football Club has condoled the demise of a former national level footballer Mohammad Altaf Shah who passed away on February 2, Saturday due to cardiac arrest.
Mohammad Altaf Shah alias Muna of Gonikhan presently Gopalpora Chadoora Budgam had represented State at junior national level competition. He had also played for Budgam-XI , Forest-XI and Iqbal sports as wing back at State level.
Iqbal Sports in a statement issued has condoled the demise of the Mohammad Altaf Shah and has prayed for the departed soul.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top