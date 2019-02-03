Iqbal Sports condole footballer’s demise

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Iqbal Sports Football Club has condoled the demise of a former national level footballer Mohammad Altaf Shah who passed away on February 2, Saturday due to cardiac arrest.
Mohammad Altaf Shah alias Muna of Gonikhan presently Gopalpora Chadoora Budgam had represented State at junior national level competition. He had also played for Budgam-XI , Forest-XI and Iqbal sports as wing back at State level.
Iqbal Sports in a statement issued has condoled the demise of the Mohammad Altaf Shah and has prayed for the departed soul.