IPPI immunization campaign preparedness reviewed at Pulwama

Pulwama, January 16:
District Development Commissioner Ghulam Mohammad Dar today reviewed the preparedness of Intensified Pulse Polio Immunization (IPPI) campaign in the district, here at a meeting of District Task Force.
During the meeting, Nodal Officer informed the DDC about preparations for immunisation scheduled from February 03 to 05, 2019. He said that 470 vaccination booths would be set up across the district during the campaign to cover 93629 children in the 0-5 year age group for vaccination.
The meeting was also briefed that 13 transit camps and mobile teams along with 94 supervisors have been tasked with the job of cent percent immunisation. It was said that district monitors will be deployed in the district for polio immunisation campaign in the district.
The DDC, who is also chairperson of District Health Society directed the concerned officers to focus on high-risk areas where chances of polio are on the higher side. He said that no children below 5 years should be left without administering polio vaccination in the district and called upon the officers of Health, ICDS, Social Welfare and Education departments to work in tandem in making the district polio-free.
Among others, Chief Medical Officer Dr Mohammad Jaffer, Block Medical Officers, CDPOs, and other district officers were present on the occasion.