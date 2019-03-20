IoT Zakura to hold skiing course

March 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

University of Kashmir is going to conduct skiing course at Gulmarg for its students of Institute of Technology (IOT) Zakura Campus for both boys and girls from 26th March 2019.

The contingent led by Dr. Basharat Ali Assistant Director Physical Education and Sports KU comprises of 20 students from different branches of the Institute of Technology Zakura Campus.

According to Dr. Basharat Ali- the contingent in-charge this is for the first time that University of Kashmir has conducted the skiing course for its students of Zakura Campus.

Riyaz Ahmad Wani Lecture Physical Education from YSS and Usman Farukh from IOT Zakura campus will impart training to the students.