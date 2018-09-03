About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

IoT Zakura team leaves inter-engineering sports summit

Published at September 03, 2018 01:20 AM 0Comment(s)261views


IoT Zakura team leaves inter-engineering sports summit

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar:

 Institute of Technology University of Kashmir Zakura campus team left for national participation in inter-engineering sports summit-2018 at MIT International University Pune.
Director IoT Zakura campus flagged off the team with a contingent in-charge Assistant Director Sports Dr Basharat Ali.
This is for the first time since the establishment of the Institute that students are participating at national level.
Director IoT Zakura Campus Prof GM Bhat appreciated work and efforts of Dr. Basharat Ali in promoting the sports culture at the campus.
Director also interacted with the participants and apprised them about rules regulation and moral conduct.
He also expressed his wishes and congratulated team for national level participation...

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top