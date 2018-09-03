IoT Zakura team leaves inter-engineering sports summit

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Institute of Technology University of Kashmir Zakura campus team left for national participation in inter-engineering sports summit-2018 at MIT International University Pune.
Director IoT Zakura campus flagged off the team with a contingent in-charge Assistant Director Sports Dr Basharat Ali.
This is for the first time since the establishment of the Institute that students are participating at national level.
Director IoT Zakura Campus Prof GM Bhat appreciated work and efforts of Dr. Basharat Ali in promoting the sports culture at the campus.
Director also interacted with the participants and apprised them about rules regulation and moral conduct.
He also expressed his wishes and congratulated team for national level participation...