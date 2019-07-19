IoT Zakura organizes cricket tourney

July 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Institute of Technology (IoT) Zakura campus organized inter-semester Cosco Cricket tournament.

Sports Wing headed by Assistant Director Sports Dr. Basharat Ali conducted the tournament.

In the final match, Electronics and Communication Department 2nd semester beat Mechanical Department 4th semester by seven runs in the final match.

Man of the match was awarded to Mohammad Yaseen of 2nd semester of ENC. Man of the series was given to Saliq farooq of 6th semester.

Prof. GM Bhat was the chief guest on the occasion who distributed prizes among the teams.

Coordinators, Teaching staff and other officers of IOT Zakura campus were present on the prize distribution ceremony.