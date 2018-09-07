IoT Kashmir University beats IoT Mumbai 2-0

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Institute of Technology University of Kashmir Zakura has won its first football match against Ather Rodriguez, IOT Mumbai by 2-0 of the ongoing 13th inter-engineering sports summit-2018 at MIT Pune.
Mohsin and Momin scored the goals in the first half of the game.
Earlier, Director IoT Zakura had flagged off the team along with in-charge Dr Basharat Ali and Assistant Director Sports.
This is for the first time since the establishment of the institute that students are participating at national level.
Director IoT Zakura campus Prof GM Bhat appreciated the work and efforts of Dr. Basharat Ali in promoting the sports culture in the campus.
Director also interacted with the participants and apprised them about rules regulation and moral conduct he also expressed his wishes and congratulated team for national level participation.