IOC, HP invite applications for retail dealership in JK

Press Trust of IndiaSrinagar
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) have invited applications for retail outlet dealership in Jammu and Kashmir.
IOCL has invited applications for eight locations pertaining to Poonch district. As per an official handout, interested persons can submit their application before December 24.
The applicants can find the details containing location, district, category and the brochure containingapplication form and other relevant details are also hosted onthe website, the handoutstated.
Meanwhile, HPCL has also invited application for Retail outlet dealership in Jammu and Kashmir wherein 6 numbers of locations pertaining to Poonchdistrict are also included.
The advertisement giving details of the locations, etc for which candidates can submit application before the last date December 24, it said.