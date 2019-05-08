Invitational tournament for varsity, college students held at KU

May 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Directorate of Physical Education and Sports University of Kashmir organised an invitational tournament for the students of University and Colleges in the varsity grounds.

The competitions were held in cricket (men), football(men),Hockey(men/women) and volleyball (women) over a span of four days.

So far final matches have been played in Hockey (men/women) and volleyball (women).

Physical Education College Ganderbal lifted Hockey (men) while as GDC Pulwama ended as runners up.

Hockey(women) trophy was also won by Physical Education College Ganderbal while as GDC Pulwama again ended up as runners up.

In volleyball (women) event Women's College MA road emerged victorious while as Women's College Baramulla ended up as runners up.

Dr. Nisar Ahmad Mir Registrar University of Kashmir was the chief guest of the occasion while as Dr. Nisar Ahmad Khan Coordinator Directorate of Physical Education and Sports was the guest of honour.

Registrar KU Dr. Nisar Ahmad Mir appreciated the efforts of Directorate of Physical Education and Sports for organising sports activities for girls.

He congratulated all participants particularly female participants for participating with full enthusiasm and assured them every possible support from the administration.

“Whatever the facilities are available with the university will be made available to the students ,” added Dr Nisar Mir.

Nadeem Ahmad Dar Assistant Director Directorate of Physical Education and Sports conducted the proceedings of the event.

He thanked authorities of the university, staff of the Directorate and officials from various colleges for their cooperation in making this event a grand success.