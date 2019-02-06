Invisible work and wellbeing of the society

Altaf Hussain Haji
As we know that unpaid labor is defined as labor that does not receive any direct remuneration. Unpaid work refers to the production of goods or services that are consumed by those within or outside a household, but not for sale in the market and is known as non-market work.
Unpaid labor is visible in many forms and is not limited to activities within a household. Other types of unpaid labor activities include volunteering as a form of charity work and interning as a form of unpaid employment.
This uneven unpaid labor within households has implications for women's involvement in both public and private spheres.
One common form of unpaid work is unpaid domestic work. The burden of this type of unpaid work generally falls on the women in a household.
Contributing so much time to unpaid domestic work has major effects on women and their participation in the labor market, which consequently affects children, society, and the state.
In attempts to measure this unpaid work, the measurement of value and measurement of volume are the indicators or parameters for non-market work.
In 2005, first attempt the United Nation Development Programme (UNDP) organized Gender Poverty and the Millennium Development Goals conference at the Levy Institute in New York for the Unpaid Work and the Economy.
Same year 2005,United Nation Statistics Division (UNSD) produced the guideline to producing statistics on Time Use for measuring paid and unpaid work.
There were the differences in the objectives and the methods of the studies carried out in developing countries. Time use studies often differ across regions and countries by type, sampling design, questionnaire design, population covered, and modes of data collection.
The modes of data collection need to be used for suit both the situation of advance policy or community empowerment. All methods struggle to cope with simultaneous activities. Simultaneous activities happen when, for example, a woman looks after her child at the same time as cooking supper, or someone watches TV at the same time as eating supper.
Some methods simply do not allow for multiple activities. Where methods allow for multiple activities, respondents may not always remember them.
In particular, previous research suggests that women do not remember to mention all the childcare work that they do. It seems that many women assume that their children will always be with them and must be cared for – they do not see it as an ‘activity’. Where simultaneous activities are remembered, analysts struggle to find ways to analyze them.
In particular, they struggle with the fact that simultaneous activities suggest that more than 24 hours work is done in a 24-hour day. The simultaneous activity problem is an important one, because most research suggests that it is women, more than men, who do simultaneous work. Ignoring simultaneous work results, once again, in an underestimation of women’s work.
The researches and exports have expressed their concerns about three things:
- Slow process of building political conditions to support any time use study
- Lengthy process of both doing the survey and producing the results and
- Limited impact such finding have had in informing public policy to date
Many studies are used for calculation of unpaid work done by women as well as men in particular locality. The objective is to identify, classify and quantify the main types of activity that people engage in during a definitive time period, e.g. a year, a month, etc.
Thus a time-use survey is a statistical tool which aims to report data on how, on average, people spend their time. The Time Use Survey (TUS) will enable measuring time spent by individuals on different activities.
The primary objective of Time Use Survey (TUS) is to measure participation of men, women and other groups of persons in paid and unpaid activities.
The survey will be an important source of information on the time spent in unpaid caregiving activities, unpaid volunteer work, unpaid domestic service producing activities of the household members.
This will also provide information on time spent on learning, socializing, leisure activities, self-care activities, etc. by household members.
The value of Time Use is as a tool for development and wellbeing. It produced quite a revelation as communities, non-government organizations, government officials and others suddenly realized that women were not just “sitting at home all day” waiting for a project or government programme to come along and “involve them in development”.
It established a number of now widely accepted facts such as women andmen use time differently, women work longer hours of total time than men but shorter hours of paid time.
Further women have less discretionary time as women typically perform multiple activities (childcare, housework, minding stock) simultaneously. In many ways, the 24-hour day time use analysis signaled the end of the Women in Development(WID) approach and the desire to “put” women in development as if they were not already involved, and the beginning of a gender approach that more systematically analyzed the differences between women’s and men’s lives and reality.
Time use studies came to be seen as the most effective way to show this double burden or time poverty of women. Time use studies in the developed world have become well entrenched, often done on a national scale and producing data allowing for international comparisons.
There is international classification of activities for Time Use Statistics (ICATUS). The ICATUS is a classification of all the activities a person may spend time on during the 24 hours in a day.
The purpose of ICATUS is to serve as a standard framework for time-use statistics based on activities grouped in a meaningful way.
The International Classification of Activities for Time Use Statistics 2016 (ICATUS 2016) is a three-level hierarchical classification of all possible activities undertaken by the general population during the 24 hours in a day.
The purpose of the classification is to provide a framework that can be used to produce meaningful and comparable statistics on time use across countries and over time.
The ICATUS provides a framework with standardized concepts and definitions for the systematic dissemination of internationally comparable time use statistics, regardless of the type of instruments used for data collection. ICATUS can further be used to guide the collection of time use data, or be adapted into countries’ classifications reflecting national context and needs.
Recently union cabinet of government approved to conduct of time use survey through National Sample Survey office (NSSO)under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme implantation with the guidelines by UNDP for International Classification of Activities for Time Use Statistics (ICATUS) 2016. It will be first time in the history of statistical system of India to conduct Time Uses survey.
The National Sample Survey Office (NSSO), Field Operations Division is thrusted to conduct time uses survey, from January, 2019 onwards for complete one year and will be conducted after every three years. The National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) has been conducting various other socio-economic surveys employing scientific methods since 1950.
The main objective of Time Use Survey (TUS) is to collect data on time dispositions of household members.
Further, Time Use survey is an area of survey introduced in response to demands from various stakeholders. The All India workshop of trainers for time use survey was already conducted at Guwahati, Assam in the last week of the September,2018 in which all officers and field experts of NSSO were invited for discussion of the concepts and definition of conducting time use survey.
It is the first survey of its kind to be conducted by NSSO. This survey will collect detailed information on how individuals spend their time on paid activities, unpaid activities, learning, socializing, leisure activities, self-care activities, etc.
The most aim of Time use Survey is to improve the visibility of women’s unpaid work and its importance to the economy, they also tackle issues of particular interest in national or regional contexts.
A new tool for understanding economic and social systems is under way which will be useful for development and wellbeing. The time use survey data has a purpose of social and economic policies which depends at least three things, namely:
- How social and economic systems operate
- The past, current and future evolution of systems under present and proposed policies
- The impacts of policies on households and people (women, men and children). The reliable, tested, knowledge of these three things has been and is extremely difficult to obtain.
However, with the advancement time use survey especially the development of social and economic statistics, a broad understanding of the ways in which social and economic systems operate in different environments will be accumulated.
Author is Director, National Sample Survey Office (Field Operations Division) Regional office, Srinagar
altafhh@rediffmail.com