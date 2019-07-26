Investment in tax saving funds can save tax

July 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Most people in Indians are unaware about advantage of the Government attractive tax saving opportunities like section 80c of the income tax Act, one of the easiest ways to save tax, allows one to save up to Rs. 46,800 in tax every year.

The statement issued here reads that under 80c, taxpayer can reduce taxable income every year by up to Rs 150000 by claiming deductions against certain investments and expenses.

So, if they are in the 30℅ tax bracket they can save up to Rs46,800 in tax. ( Includes saving of 4% Education Sees).

It also said that 80C has many options such as payment towards life insurance premium, PPF contribution investments in 5 Year bank FD and investments in NSC. However investment in tax saving funds (ELSS) is one of the best ways to save tax. The statement reads most individuals make the mistake of waiting until March to invest in tax saving funds. Unfortunately by March they end up spending most of their money and either invest too little or do not invest anything at all it is best way to start investing monthly in small amounts right from the beginning of the year.