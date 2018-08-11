Investigation on in 350 cases, 500 cases referred to courts: SVO

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 10:
The Jammu and Kashmir Government has sought full details of the cases from state vigilance organization taken up by it against officers and officials in recent years.
Talking to reporters, Director State Vigilance Organization (SVO) SJM Gilani said “Investigation is on in 350 cases, preliminary enquiry is underway in 900 cases and in 500 cases the accused officials have been charge sheeted and are facing trial in different courts of the state.”
Meanwhile sources said that government has fast paced the process of collecting details about the corruption cases registered against the officers and officials to carry forward the proposed initiative for premature retirements of tainted officers and officials. Sources also said that under popular governments the anti-corruption drive is marred by pulls and pressures but under Governor’s rule the anti-corruption drive is free from political pressures.
Interestingly the anti-corruption campaign against the officers and officials of doubtful integrity is showing an increasing tendency on social media networking sites particularly facebook and twitter but so far big sharks have been spared and lower rung officials made the targets.
Pertinent to mention here that Mehbooba led PDP-BJP coalition government had also ordered premature retirement of dozens of state government officials including some middle rung bureaucrats but state high court quashed government's orders of premature retirement in most of the cases later. (KNS)