About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Intruder killed along LoC: Army

Published at September 06, 2018 01:27 AM 0Comment(s)375views


Intruder killed along LoC: Army

Nazim Manhas

Poonch, Sep 05:

An intruder was gunned down along the Line of Control in Keri area of Rajouri , Army said.
They said Army noticed an intrusion bid in Keri Kas in LoC area of Rajouri.
“The troops positioned there fired at the intruder, who was killed,” Army said.
Giving details, SSP Rajouri, Yougal Manhas said two intruders were seen near the LoC in Lam sector early morning.
“One of the intruders was shot dead by Army when he challenged them. The body of the intruder will be handed over to Pakistan at Chakan Da Bagh crossing point after postmortem,” he said.
Meanwhile, his body was removed by Army from the site and handed over to Police after which it was brought in Chatyar Public health Centre Wednesday afternoon where legal formalities were conducted.
The body has now been taken to LoC in Poonch for handing it over to authorities in Pakistan administered Kashmir.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top