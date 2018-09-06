Intruder killed along LoC: Army

Nazim ManhasPoonch, Sep 05:
An intruder was gunned down along the Line of Control in Keri area of Rajouri , Army said.
They said Army noticed an intrusion bid in Keri Kas in LoC area of Rajouri.
“The troops positioned there fired at the intruder, who was killed,” Army said.
Giving details, SSP Rajouri, Yougal Manhas said two intruders were seen near the LoC in Lam sector early morning.
“One of the intruders was shot dead by Army when he challenged them. The body of the intruder will be handed over to Pakistan at Chakan Da Bagh crossing point after postmortem,” he said.
Meanwhile, his body was removed by Army from the site and handed over to Police after which it was brought in Chatyar Public health Centre Wednesday afternoon where legal formalities were conducted.
The body has now been taken to LoC in Poonch for handing it over to authorities in Pakistan administered Kashmir.