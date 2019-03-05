Introducing PLC at degree level

Shah Khalid
PLC stands for Programmable Logic Controllers. Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs) were introduced to industry between 1968 and 1970 as a way to replace large expensive panels of relays, timers, and counters. Automotive manufacturers were looking for ways to simplify start-up of new car lines after model changeovers each year and save money in the cost of manufacturing installations.
Historically, relays have been used since the late 1800's to control simple processes. They were used in the early days to control railroad crossings.
PLC is basically used to control automated systems in industries. Being one of the most advanced and simplest forms of control systems which are now replacing hard wired logic relays at a large scale, especially in factory automation. But irony is that the subject is only taught at Diploma level.
Before getting into details about the subject of PLCs, and its utility in this digital era, especially in technical education sector, I would like focus on this point that most of lecturers, assistant and associate professors in engineering colleges and universities are facing a lot of inconvenience, as the tutor find it difficult to taught the PLC subject at diploma engineering level.
Because during their bachelors programme, such kind of subject is not still taught anywhere at Degree level, but only some contents are added in Digital Electronics Subject, which is not sufficient to understand the basic subjects of PLC.
The tremendous power and usefulness of digital techniques, digital programmes, and their allied systems can been seen from the wide variety of industrial machinery, computers, Artificial Intelligence, Communication tolls, Internet, e-banking, e-governance etc. which are basic core principles of PLC.
The areas of application of Analog system has been overpowered by Digital electronics, resulting an unprecedented interest in the subject. In fact the programming based subjects have invaded all walks of life, by creating a digital revolution. And one of the most important reasons behind this unprecedented growth of digital electronics is the advent of Integrated Circuits, as the digital technology have made it possible to fabricate complex digital circuits such as microprocessors, memories, Complex Programmable Logic Devices (CPLDs) and allied field programmable arrays.
PLC system is most fantastic development of the recent years with increasing applications, resulted in the development, significance and design methodologies of digital systems.
Not only this the industrial applications has changed a lot by overpower the manual techniques during repairing and foundation of Computer Aided Design tools, which has made it imperative for all such digital combination of programmable devices, which are nowadays extremely high leading to the fast obsolescence of digital devices and programmable systems.
The development in Artificial Intelligence by engineering and technology and development of communication devices have led to a number of new Integrated Chip based Circuits, which are smaller, faster, low power consuming, low voltage drop, etc. performing the highly complex functions, which contain tens of millions of transistors to create a programme on a single chip by the operation of PLC, as it manipulate, compute, and processing the data to control the output devices, and the execution results are then stored in the external image memory without any system failure.
The subject of PLC deals with the digital techniques and systems from the basic Circuits to small scale Integrated circuits, medium scale integrated circuits, large scale integrated circuits, very large integrated circuits, design and development of microprocessors like 8051 and its advanced version 8086 respectively.
Computer aided design and hardware description is also added to familiarize the students with CAD techniques. The subject is suitable for a couple of engineering disciplines like Electronics and Communication, Computer Science and Engineering, IT, and Electrical Engineering branches.
The subject focuses on rigorous coverage of design, analysis, operations of complex digital tools, static and dynamic hazards in digital circuits, semi-conductors, error detecting and allied systems through enhanced elucidation of sequential logic design and their programmes through logic devices with the fundamental concept of digital electronics amply supported by plethora of examples and techniques in programmable logic circuits.
The core modules of the subject is that the engineering students in industries should be able to operate the industrial-control system and examine the functions through 3D simulation. The subject taught that how an engineer can use a palette of industrial parts and extended the factory operation by creating the training scenario for other technical staff.
In PLC subject students can experiment, edit and modify their virtual factory with no risks. The subject utilizes nonlinear and active electrical components (such as semiconductor devices, especially transistors, diodes and integrated circuits) to design electronic circuits, devices, VLSI devices and their systems.
The discipline typically also designs passive electrical components, usually based on printed circuit boards. The subject denotes a broad engineering field that covers subfields such as analog electronics, digital electronics, consumer electronics, embedded systems and power electronics.
The subject deals with implementation of applications, principles and algorithms developed within many related fields, for example solid-state physics, radio engineering, telecommunications, control systems, signal processing, systems engineering, computer engineering, instrumentation engineering, electric power control, robotics, and many others.
Though engineers typically possess an academic degree but it would be better if the academicians will typically think on this to introduce PLC subject at bachelor’s level, so that engineering students will obtain both a qualitative and quantitative description of how such systems.
Today most engineering work involves the use of computers and it is commonplace to use computer-aided design and simulation software programs when designing electronic systems.
Although, most electronic engineers understand basic circuit theory but it would be better if the content is taught as a core or elective subject.
I gratefully acknowledge my indebtedness to innumerable engineering students for insisting me to write extensively on the subject. I have been receiving a number of emails from student community and it is not possible to acknowledge their names in the write-up.
In view of that most of their suggestions regarding the subject have been incorporated in this write-up.
