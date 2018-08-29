Intoxication of power

Only the misapplied trust can explain how moral evil can appear in the universe
Dr.Arshed Iqbal Dar
Ladies and gentlemen, Almighty Allah loves those who do what is beautiful, not those who do what is ugly. In the universal order, corruption is a human prerogative. Vicegerency alone gives creatures the freedom to work against the creator.
Only the misapplied trust can explain how moral evil can appear in the universe. Even Iblis worked no corruption before the creation of Adam.
The following verse seems particularly appropriate in the modern world viz. corruption has appeared on the land and in the sea because of what people’s hands have earned, so that He may let them taste some part of what they have done, and so that perhaps they may return (30:14).
Almighty Allah created the Angels from intelligence, the beasts from appetite and the human beings from both intelligence and appetite. When a person’s appetite overcomes his/her intelligence, he/she is lower than the beasts.
And when his/her intelligence overcomes his/her appetite, he/she is higher than the Angels. Struggle against evil is incumbent upon man and is his duty and destiny as the vicegerent of God. You know, nature is the theatre in which God displays his signs.
By nature here we don’t mean simply that which is outside the cities- the whole visible cosmos is “nature”, and that includes society and human individuals. God himself has given us the power to improve society, so how could we not make use of it? What then is the remedy for the problems of human society?
How can hunger, diseases, oppression, pollution, and a thousand other human-produced ills be cured? The holy Quran frequently stigmatizes the workers of corruption. Among the worst of them are the hypocrites, who claim to be doing good deeds but whose outward demeanour is belied by their inner intentions.
Corruption in the earth is effaced when people orient themselves toward Almighty through tawhid; when they set up priorities in this world in terms of the next world.
What Almighty does love is doing what is beautiful. Because of His love for those who do the beautiful, He brings them near to himself, and this nearness is typically called “the Garden” or “God’s mercy”.
You know, intoxication of liquor leaves you but intoxication of power continues to grow, takes hold of you and finally drowns you. All creatures enjoy obeying their creator.
However, man, the masterpiece of creation, by misusing his autonomy, disobeys the laws of his creator and has landed himself in very un-enviable situation of strife and other forms of sufferings with the added affliction that there is none to sympathize with him in his travail as clearly mentioned in the poem “Insaan” by Allamah Iqbal (RA).
Everything is enjoying its existence, it is intoxicated with manifestation’s wine, none is sympathetic with man! How bitter is the life of man!
Praiseworthy excellencies and choice traits are the branches and leaves of the human tree. Lofty branches and abundant leaves come out of a strong stem and a deep-grounded taproot.
If you want the tree of excellence to be tall, take the soul’s taproot to intelligence and nurture it with the water of life.
Then, whatever fruit of excellence you may want, you will find it easily on the long limbs-ripe and nurtured, without the grief of anticipation.
May Almighty Allah cause the light of His countenance to shine upon us, and may He have mercy on us..
Author is Assistant Professor Zoology at Government Degree College Sumbal,Sonawari