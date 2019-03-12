Int'l Women's Day held at GWDC B’la

March 12, 2019 |

With an aim to highlight various issues faced by the women in society and to project remedial measures with regard to their empowerment and equality, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Baramulla today organized a daylong awareness camp at Government Women’s College(GWDC) Baramulla as part of international women’s day.

The camp was organised on the directions of Principal District and Sessions Judge (Chairman DLSA) Rajesh Shekri wherein Sub Judge Baramulla (Secretary DLSA) Faizan-ul- Haq was the chief guest at the event.

Various speakers spoke on the occasion who underlined several women centric legislations launched from time to time for empowerment of women folk. They also called for a coordinated approach for protection of the rights of women.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest signified the role of a women in socio- economic development and said that women in present era are excelling in every field. He said that free legal aid services are being provided to women from the judiciary for which helpline numbers, para legal volunteers, special aid clinics and Legal literacy clubs are available to address the problems of the affected. He advised women to channelize their potential and come forward to get their issues redressed.

Highlighting the importance of organizing the camp, Faizan Ul Haq said that such programmes convened the message that violence against the women should be shunned and those matters where women are the victim should be highlighted. He also said that every woman living in the world should know her rights in society besides stressing upon awareness dissemination in this regard.