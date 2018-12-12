Int’l expert imparts training to farmers, officials on HD fruit plantation

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, December 11:
An international expert of Wellant College; Netherland G. Van Dieren and a renowned researcher of High Density (HD) fruit plant cultivation today chaired a daylong session to impart training to the officers, field functionaries and farmers in the cultivation of HD fruit plants.
Dieren delivered a detailed lecture on the modern techniques of pruning of HD fruit plants. In his lecture, he discussed the importance of the pruning in the balanced growth of the high-density apple plants and the yield. He also scientifically discussed the efficacy and appropriate time period for pruning of high-density fruit plants.
In the demonstration session, Dieren practically demonstrated that how pruning operation on HD apple plants is taken upon. During the session, the expert answered many questions of the technical officers/ officials of the department and orchardists.
The demonstration session of the programme was held at the HD orchard of the department at Rajbagh Srinagar. Besides Director Horticulture Kashmir Manzoor Ahmad Qadiri, the session was attended by a large number of fruit growers.