Int’l Conference held in UK adopts resolution, expresses concerns over plight of Kashmiris

February 05, 2019 | RK Online Desk

International Conference on Kashmir, held in London adopted a resolution expressing concerns over the plight of Kashmiri people.

The resolution urged the International Community including the United Nations to take immediate and effective measures to address the human rights situation in Kashmir, reported Radio Pakistan.

It called for resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions of Kashmir, the report said.

Expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri people, it said, the resolution expressed the commitment to continue efforts for creating awareness and extend moral support to the Kashmiris.

Former Norwegian Prime Minister Kjell Magne Bondevik has emphasized that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute should be high on the agenda of the international community and resolution of this dispute should be a priority for all.

He was talking to Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi during a meeting in London.

He reiterated that there was no military solution to this dispute and that peaceful and meaningful dialogue was the only way forward. Bondevik reaffirmed his commitment for the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiris.

Bondevik welcomed the initiatives such as the International Conference on Jammu & Kashmir.

Qureshi appreciated the participation of Bondevik in the International Conference on Kashmir and expressed the hope that the participation of prominent international figures would be instrumental in drawing further international attention to the grave human rights situation in Kashmir and towards the resolution of this longstanding dispute.

The Foreign Minister condemned the prevalent human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir; and recognized that Indian atrocities against helpless Kashmiris are finally being acknowledged by the international community.