Int’l community needs to resolve K-issue: KVI

March 12, 2019 |

Kashmir Voice International (KVI) has stressed on the need for intervention of international community to resolve Kashmir issue.

Addressing a book release function authored by G.N. Fallahi ‘Kashmir Now And Then, Is There Any Solution’ in London, KVI chairman, Prof. M. A. Raina said: “Kashmir Valley diaspora living in the West are duty bound to project the pain people in Kashmir suffer and work hard to seek the support of the Western World for an honorable solution of Kashmir problem.”

“Kashmiris need to build and grow a support constituency in India for the solution of the problem as all possible solutions have to flow from Delhi,” he said.

Raina said UN has failed to convince India and Pakistan to get its resolutions on Kashmir implemented despite the lapse of more than 70 years instead the status of the issue has been brought down to bilateral level.

“India and Pakistan swear upon Simla Agreement but nothing has moved under this agreement during 46 years.”

KVI Chairman suggested Diaspora to come together and work for a political and peaceful solution of Kashmir problem. KVI Vice-Chairman Irshad Malik read out his Kashmiri poem depicting the miseries of Kashmiri people. He talked about the book released and the contribution of the author.