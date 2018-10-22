Int'l community must play role in resolution of Kashmir dispute: Bar

Condemns Kulgam civilian killings, supports JRL shutdown call
SRINAGAR:
Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association (JKHCBA) on Sunday condemned killing spree of civilians in a blast near encounter site, at Laroo area of South Kashmir’s district Kulgam.
The Bar members while expressing serious concern over restarting of operation all-out termed the same as a “new measure adopted by the forces to kill the innocent civilians of Kashmir and described the same as a worst kind of brutality.”
“We condemn the well planned systematic killings of the people of Kashmir. The killings should be condemned by all those, who believe in fundamental freedoms of the people and have respect and regard for their right of self-determination,” a statement issued here said. “The international community should come forward and play its role effectively in stopping the genocide of the people of Kashmir at the hands of forces and also put pressure on Indian authorities to settle the Kashmir issue in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of the people of Kashmir.”
The members also demanded that the United Nations Human Rights Council should immediately send a fact finding team to Kashmir so that the sufferings and miseries of the people of Kashmir are brought to the notice of the world community and effective measures are taken to stop the blood bath in Kashmir.
While showing solidarity with the members of the bereaved families and those, who have sustained injuries, the Bar Association requests its members to abstain from the court work on October, 22, 2018 and has also decided to support the call given by the JRL for tomorrow.
