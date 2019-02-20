Intimidation, violence against Kashmiris reprehensible act: NC

Srinagar, February 19:
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Tuesday denounced the acts of violence against Kashmiris across the country urging the people across the country to maintain communal harmony.
Party’s General Secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar while addressing a meet of party’s provincial functionaries here at party head quarters Nawa- e-Subah said, “The ultimate weakness of violence is that it devours everything that comes in its way. It is the last refuge of the incompetent. The acts of violence are bound to add to the darkness of a night already devoid of stars. The attack on CRPF men the other day is heart wrenching but the mob frenzy and the sporadic incidents of intimidation against Kashmiri traders, students across the country is equally reprehensible an act.”
Sagar said by indulging into arson and letting our selves get swayed by the obnoxious propaganda, we are wittingly or unwittingly playing on the tunes of those forces as are inimical to the secular and tolerant visage of country. “We should not allow terror divide us. I appreciate the efforts of people who came forward for the rescue of stranded Kashmiris across the country. The efforts of Sikh community in lending helping hand to Kashmiris are worth appreciation. Such acts add to the life of a working secular and liberal democracy.”
“We here in party as a part of our response to the exigencies arising after the incidents of violence against Kashmiris have rendered our party resources at the disposal of stranded passengers in Jammu. Dr Farooq is personally overseeing the relief operations in Jammu. He is personally supervising the efforts of party in ensuring the safe transit of stranded Kashmir bound passengers,” he said adding “Party president and vice president are in touch with various state governments to ensure the safety of our people there.”
Sagar said that party head quarters has been receiving calls from Kashmiris stranded across the country. “Our people who have come in the line of fire have been making phone calls to us from different parts of the country. The party took no time to come to the rescue of our suffering people. We are continuously receiving phone calls, and our retort of sufferings of Kashmiris across the country is swift” he said adding, “For past few days we have facilitated the transit of scores of stranded Kashmir bound passengers. Yesterday our party arranged for air travel to four stranded girls from Dehradun to Jammu.”
Sagar while appealing the people across country to maintain calm said, “The civil society, the business fraternity and the political leadership of the state and country should put in their efforts to ensure that cooler heads prevail.”(KNS)