Intimidation of innocent Kashmiri students matter of concern: NC

Published at October 16, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

National Conference (NC) Tuesday expressed concern over the existing alienation in the educated youth of Kashmir gravitating them towards militancy.

NC south zone president Bashir Ahmad Veeri said that the youth of Kashmir have become prime targets of those who pursue chauvinistic nationalism across the country.

“Engaging the youth in sports activities and suppressing their anguish is a vague effort which is bound to fail in view of the iron fist strategy employed by the incumbent dispensation in and outside the state to contain the situation,” he said in a statement.

Veeri said that the current dispensation at the helm of affairs in Srinagar and New Delhi seemingly believes in a “brand of nationalism that has very little scope for those who tend to disagree.”

“In the name of self styled nationalism, freedom rights enshrined in the constitution are being abridged and Muslims in particular are being looked at as second class citizens. It is an undeclared emergency.”

NC said the religious rights of minorities in general and Muslims in particular are being encroached upon by the incumbent political dispensation with no respect for the values enshrined in the constitution of India.   

“Offering Namaz-e-Jenaza in absentia is no crime as constitution of India provides freedom for the propagation and practice of any religion.  Events that have enfolded at Aligarh Muslim University speak volumes about the way country is heading towards,” reads the statement. 

