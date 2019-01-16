Interviews for Khadim-ul-Hajaj from Jan 17

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 15:
The interview of candidates who have applied for selection as Khadim-ul-Hajaj shall be held at Haj House, Bemina Srinagar from January 17, 2019.
In an official communiqué issued here, the office of State Haj Committee informed that the interview for Pulwama and Baramulla candidates will be held on January 17, 2019 from 10.30 am, those from Anantnag and Kulgam and Bandipora on January 19 , 2019, while the interview date for Srinagar and Kupwara candidates has been scheduled on January 20, 2019.
Similarly, the candidates from districts Shopian, Budgam and Ganderbal are to attend their interviews on January 21, 2019.
The candidates of Jammu division and Ladakh region can attend the interview on any of the dates mentioned above.
The candidates have to bring along with them the requisite documents in original, besides, original copy of international passport on the date of interview.
The communiqué further stated that only those candidates shall be allowed to sit in the interview who routed hard copies of online application form through proper channel.