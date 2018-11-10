About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Interviews for financial assistance under JKREGP on Nov 13, 14

Published at November 10, 2018 12:55 AM 0Comment(s)435views


Rising Kashmir News

BARAMULLA, NOVEMBER 9:

 According to District Officer Khadi and Village Industries Board, all those candidatures who have applied for financial assistance under Jammu and Kashmir Rural Employment Generation Scheme (JKREGP), that their interview shall be held on 13th and 14th of November at District Industries Center Kanth Bagh Baramulla at 10:00 am.
The interview of the candidates from serial No. 01 to 130 shall be held on November 13, 2018 where as the interview of the candidates from serial No. 131 to 260 shall be held on November 14, 2018. Moreover, for further information, the applicants can visit the District Office Baramulla for any query.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top