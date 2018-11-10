Interviews for financial assistance under JKREGP on Nov 13, 14

Rising Kashmir NewsBARAMULLA, NOVEMBER 9:
According to District Officer Khadi and Village Industries Board, all those candidatures who have applied for financial assistance under Jammu and Kashmir Rural Employment Generation Scheme (JKREGP), that their interview shall be held on 13th and 14th of November at District Industries Center Kanth Bagh Baramulla at 10:00 am.
The interview of the candidates from serial No. 01 to 130 shall be held on November 13, 2018 where as the interview of the candidates from serial No. 131 to 260 shall be held on November 14, 2018. Moreover, for further information, the applicants can visit the District Office Baramulla for any query.