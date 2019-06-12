Interview process for sanction of loans by KVIB, DIC begins

June 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The district administration Bandipora on Tuesday started conducting interviews of candidates for sanction of loans under several state sponsored schemes.

The interviews were held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Zahoor Ahmad Mir. About 340 candidates will be interviewed for sanction of loans under several schemes for opening of income generation units. The interviews will continue on Wednesday.

ADC Bandipora said the cases of the selected candidates will be referred to different banks for grant of financial assistance to the candidates under the schemes offered by the Department of Industries (DIC), Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB) and other departments.

He said aim of these schemes is to empower the younger generation by assisting them to open their own income generation units so that they not only earn their livelihood but also provide an opportunity for others to get employment at their units.

Mir said the only solution to the growing unemployment is that the youth opt for entrepreneurship and become their boss. He said instead of waiting for government jobs, the youth should avail the benefit of several schemes aimed at assisting them for opening their own income-generation units. He expressed satisfaction over the response of the people in Bandipora towards such schemes and said that government will provide every possible help to the youngsters to become self-reliant.