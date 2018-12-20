Interview for Naib Tehsildar posts on Dec 22

About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Dec 19:

 Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) Wednesday said the interview for the post of Naib Tehsildar (Revenue), State Cadre Item No: 007 (01 of 2015), which was earlier scheduled for 17 December 2018 shall now be held on 22 December 2018 at JKSSB Camp Office, Zum Zum Complex, Rambagh, Srinagar at 10:30 AM sharp.
JKSSB has asked the shortlisted candidates to appear before the Interview and Couselling-Cum-Document Verification Committee along with the documents as ordained in the original notice issued in this regard.

 

