Interview for Assistant Storekeeper posts on Dec 31: JKSSB

Jammu, December 26:
J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) today said the interview of the shortlisted candidates for the posts of Assistant Storekeeper-Cum-Clerk (Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department) Divisional Cadre Kashmir, earlier scheduled on 17 December 2018, shall now be held on 31 December 2018.
According to JKSSB spokesperson, provisionally shortlisted candidates should report at Camp Office, JKSSB, ZumZum Complex, Srinagar at 10:30 am sharp, for appearing before the Counselling-cum-Document Verification Committee alongwith documents called for in the original notice.
He said the said posts were advertised vide Notification No: 03 of 2017, Item No: 001.