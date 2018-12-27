About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Interview for Assistant Storekeeper posts on Dec 31: JKSSB

Published at December 27, 2018 12:08 AM 0Comment(s)345views


Jammu, December 26:

 J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) today said the interview of the shortlisted candidates for the posts of Assistant Storekeeper-Cum-Clerk (Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department) Divisional Cadre Kashmir, earlier scheduled on 17 December 2018, shall now be held on 31 December 2018.
According to JKSSB spokesperson, provisionally shortlisted candidates should report at Camp Office, JKSSB, ZumZum Complex, Srinagar at 10:30 am sharp, for appearing before the Counselling-cum-Document Verification Committee alongwith documents called for in the original notice.
He said the said posts were advertised vide Notification No: 03 of 2017, Item No: 001.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top