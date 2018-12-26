About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Interview for Assistant Storekeeper-cum-Clerk posts on Dec 31: JKSSB

Published at December 26, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) on Wednesday said that the interview of the shortlisted candidates for the posts of Assistant Storekeeper-Cum-Clerk (Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department) Divisional Cadre Kashmir, earlier scheduled on 17 December 2018, shall now be held on 31 December 2018.

According to JKSSB spokesperson, provisionally shortlisted candidates need to report at Camp Office, JKSSB, ZumZum Complex, Srinagar at 10:30 am, to appear before the Counselling-cum-Document Verification Committee along with the documents mentioned in the original notice.

