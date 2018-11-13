About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

 Interstate gang of fraudsters arrested in Udhampur: Police

Published at November 13, 2018 12:15 AM


Rising Kashmir News

Udhampur, Nov 12:

Udhampur Police today arrested an interstate gang of fraudsters involved in defrauding the innocent public of Udhampur and its surrounding areas on the pretext of being a “Tantrik” who can cure the life consuming terminal diseases with his magic power.

Giving details, a police spokesman said that based on some reliable information police took the cognizance of the alleged fraud and a case under FIR No. 555/2018 under sections 420, 406, 380 of RPC was registered in Police Station Udhampur.

During the course of investigation, the spokesman said,  police succeeded in identifying the victims of these “fraudsters” and accordingly a special police team led by Inspector Sanjeev Chib-SHO Udhampur assisted by SI Vishav Partap Singh  was constituted.

He said that a massive hunt was launched to nab these alleged fraudsters by way of utilizing human and technical intelligence, conducting raids in various suspected locations.

“Ultimately, the accused three fraudsters were arrested and on their disclosure, cash recovery to the tune about Rs 12 lakh and stolen jewelery worth Rs 60 thousand were recovered.”

The spokesman further said that modus operandi of these fraudsters was that, they used to gain entry in a house on the pretext of being a “Tantriks” who can cure various diseases.

The spokesman added that the gang was led by one Maan Singh of Darhar, Tehsil Padrona, District Gorakhpur, Utter Pradesh and his associates included Gouri Devi of Jhansi, MP and Sachwinder Singh of Gurdasspur, Punjab.

