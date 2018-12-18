Interstate exposure tour of farmers flagged off in Rajouri

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, December 17:
District Development Commissioner, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, on Monday flagged off a group of 30 progressive farmers of different areas of the district for an interstate exposure tour to acquaint the farmers with latest technology and agricultural know-how.
According to an official, the tour has been organized under Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA) Scheme during which the farmers will visit Pinglware to get knowledge about organic farming.
While interacting with the farmers, DDC said that the programme has been organized for acquainting the farmers with modern techniques for Commercial Agriculture, emerging trends in organic farming and cultivation of different agricultural crops on scientific lines.
He impressed upon the farmers to interact with the farm scientists, experts, and extension functionaries to get up to date methodology in the cultivation of crops on scientific lines.
He asked the farmers to enhance their technical skills in the field of Integrated Farming and to adopt the advanced technology for cultivation of agricultural crops.
He stressed for adopting eco-friendly practices in the farming to realize the goal of sustainable agriculture.
Elaborating on this exposure visit, Chief Agriculture Officer M.Y.Choudhary, informed that the programme is aimed at improving the yield of agricultural production to realize the goal of doubling the farmers’ income by 2022.
He said that these farmers will interact with scientists and other agricultural experts to know about various agricultural practices like organic farming vermicomposting, greenhouses etc.