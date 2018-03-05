About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Internet snapped in Pulwama, Shopian; speed reduced elsewhere in Kashmir

Published at March 05, 2018 10:23 AM 0Comment(s)1917views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

In wake of Shopian killings, authorities on Monday decided to reduce mobile internet speed in entire Kashmir Valley as a precautionary measure.

Official sources said, that police have sent a communication to the cellular companies wherein it has directed them to reduce mobile internet (4G/3G) into 2G speed in all districts of Kashmir Valley with immediate effect.

As per the directions, the companies have been asked not to keep speed more than 128 kbps.

The Internet has been already suspended in Shopian and Pulwama districts since last evening following the killing of four civilians and a militant at Pahnoo village. Later, the body of a militant was found at an apple orchard at Saidipora some 8 to ten kilometers far away from Pahnoo village. (GNS)

