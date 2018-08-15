Internet services resumed

Rising Kashmir News Srinagar
Mobile internet services have been resumed in the Valley after remaining suspended since early morning today.
Earlier the mobile telephony services were resumed which also had remained suspended in wake of Independence Day functions.
Meanwhile, Kashmir Valley is observing complete shutdown called by Joint Resistance Leadership against Independence Day celebrations in the state.
All shops, business establishments along with traffic both private and public remained off the roads In Srinagar and other districts of the Valley.
In view of the security for the Independence Day functions police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in strength in Srinagar city and elsewhere in the Valley also.
Barricades have been erected on all roads leading to the main Independence Day parade venue at Sher-e-Kashmir stadium.