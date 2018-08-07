Internet services available to every employee working in Civil Secretariat: Secy IT

Srinagar, August 06:
In response to Rising Kashmir news item, "On GoI directions, JK Govt throws Modi's Digital India to the wind", Secretary Information Technology Department J&K, Saugat Biswas clarified that the internet services in the civil secretariat have never been stopped or jammed at any point in time but are available seamlessly to all employees in the Civil Secretariat.
The IT Department has taken the required measures to augment and ease the access to internet through both WiFi and LAN in the Civil Secretariat. Presently, around 1800 employees are accessing WiFi internet and 1500 LAN connections are active in the Civil Secretariat, he added.
Biswas further clarified that the department has neither installed nor directed for installation of any jamming device to curb the availability of internet services. For rational use of available band-width, ensuring internet speed and smooth conduct of official work, use of social media networking sites such as YouTube, Facebook, WhatsApp etc is prohibited on the official internet line of the NIC. However, employees can access these sites through their personal data connection on their phones and computers.
He said that the news report quoting the Chief Secretary having ordered jamming of internet services is far from any truth or basis. The said report stating that the IT wing has been asked to monitor the official e-mail accounts of various sensitive departments is factually incorrect and hence vehemently denied.
Secretary, IT Department in unequivocal terms said that no such order or direction has been given to the IT department for monitoring of e-mail accounts of either the departments or the officers.