International Yoga Day observed in Kashmir

June 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Several events were held in valley on Friday to mark the fifth International Yoga Day, officials said.

Yoga Day programs were held by various government departments, Army, CRPF and the Jammu and Kashmir unit of BJP, the officials said.

The International Yoga Day was observed at the Raj Bhavan, where Yoga experts from ‘Yoga Society of Kashmir’ conducted an hour long session of Yoga exercises.

Governor Satya Pal Malik, Financial Commissioner to Governor Umang Narula, Officers, security personnel, household and secretariat staff of the Raj Bhavan participated in the yoga session.

Apart from functions at Army units, students from several Army Goodwill Schools in the valley observed International Yoga Day with full energy and enthusiasm.

Yoga Day was observed at CRPF's subsidiary training centre at Humhama in the outskirts of the city, where the paramilitary personnel performed various Yoga asanas.

The mass yoga was performed by more than 1000 personnel of CRPF, BSF, ITBP and SSB.

The programme was organised under the aegis of the inspector general of police, CRPF, Srinagar sector, in conformity with the directives of the ministry of Aayush in which yogis, clad in white & black Ayush-prescribed outfit, practised various Mudras of Yogas in the sunny ambience.

The Inspector General, Srinagar sector, CRPF, Ravideep Singh Sahi, impressed upon the need for inclusion of yoga aasans in daily life which will have far-reaching psycho-somatic advantages without geographical, demographical and religious limits.

At Badamibagh Cantonment Srinagar, a Yoga session was organised wherein a Yoga teacher explained the benefits of yoga to the gathering

The day was observed in various army camps all across the Valley, along the Line of Control and hinterland.

The Department of Health, Kashmir also organized a function to observe the day at the indoor stadium here.

BJP 's state unit office bearers and members performed Yoga at Gindun Park in Rajbagh area of the city.

The BJP’s general secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul was the chief guest on the occasion and Mayor Jammu city Chandra Mohan Gupta was the guest of honour, a BJP spokesman said.