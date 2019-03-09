About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

International Women’s Day Celebrated in JKSDM Skill Training Centres

More than 2000 women are undergoing skill training in these centres

J&K Skill Development Mission celebrated International Women’s Day, 2019 on Friday at its various skill training centres operating across the state.
Currently, J&K Skill Development Mission (JKSDM) has around 54 training centres operational which are providing quality skills training to the youth of the state. In order to bring awareness on different women issues and appreciate the courage of women, JKSDM organized programs such as debates and cultural programs across the state.
Team of J&K Skill Development Mission including its Mission Director visited some of the training centres in Jammu and participated in the programs conducted to commemorate the occasion.
Mission Director, JKSDM said, “Apart from creating awareness on different women centric programs meant for the welfare, safety and upliftment of women, we are encouraging young women to participate in the process of development and avail the different training opportunities.”
“Presently we have more than 2000 girls enrolled with us who are receiving training not only in traditional skills such as tailoring, beauty therapy but we also have many training batches where women are being trained in various male-dominated skills such as plumbing, mobile hardware repair, CCTV installation etc. This reflects that importance of changing mindset, breaking stereotypes and providing women access to opportunities and entitlements,” stressed Mission Director, JKSDM.
“All of us should come forward to create a more gender balanced society where in women are provided equal opportunities to grow and excel,” concluded Mission Director.
International Women’s Day (IWD) is observed every year on 8th March and the 2019 theme “Think equal, build smart, innovate for change” focuses on innovative ways to advance gender equality and the empowerment of women, particularly in the areas of social protection systems, access to public services and sustainable infrastructure.

Man held for sharing sensitive comments on social media in Rajouri

Man held for sharing sensitive comments on social media in Rajouri

Mar 08 | Agencies
PM Modi deplores attacks on Kashmiris, asks state govts to take stern ...

PM Modi deplores attacks on Kashmiris, asks state govts to take stern ...

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
Guv trying to sabotage Assembly polls to remain in power in J&K, alleg ...

Guv trying to sabotage Assembly polls to remain in power in J&K, alleg ...

Mar 08 | Agencies
Admin focusing on

Admin focusing on 'fragile' parts to ensure smooth conduct of polls: A ...

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
Minorities feeling threatened under ruling dispensation: Farooq

Minorities feeling threatened under ruling dispensation: Farooq

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
Pak registers FIR against IAF pilots for bombing trees: Report

Pak registers FIR against IAF pilots for bombing trees: Report

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
Minor girl overcomes crippling disability after rare surgery in SKIMS

Minor girl overcomes crippling disability after rare surgery in SKIMS

Mar 08 | Rising Kashmir News
MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan

MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan's Bikaner, pilot ejects safely

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
Strongly condemn violence against Kashmiris: Rahul Gandhi

Strongly condemn violence against Kashmiris: Rahul Gandhi

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
Authorities disallow Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid

Authorities disallow Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid

Mar 08 | Rising Kashmir News
Suspicious object creates panic at Jammu Airport, flight Ops normal

Suspicious object creates panic at Jammu Airport, flight Ops normal

Mar 08 | Agencies
Jammu blast: Police appeals shopkeepers to install CCTV cameras

Jammu blast: Police appeals shopkeepers to install CCTV cameras

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
India, Pakistan should turn page, convert crisis into opportunity: Chi ...

India, Pakistan should turn page, convert crisis into opportunity: Chi ...

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
Restrictions in Srinagar parts, shutdown across Kashmir

Restrictions in Srinagar parts, shutdown across Kashmir

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
SC refers Ayodhya land dispute for mediation

SC refers Ayodhya land dispute for mediation

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
UN chief continually monitoring situation between India, Pakistan: Spo ...

UN chief continually monitoring situation between India, Pakistan: Spo ...

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
Jammu-Srinagar highway open for one-way traffic

Jammu-Srinagar highway open for one-way traffic

Mar 08 | Rising Kashmir News
Anantnag resident injured in Jammu blast succumbs

Anantnag resident injured in Jammu blast succumbs

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
