International Women’s Day Celebrated in JKSDM Skill Training Centres

March 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

More than 2000 women are undergoing skill training in these centres

J&K Skill Development Mission celebrated International Women’s Day, 2019 on Friday at its various skill training centres operating across the state.

Currently, J&K Skill Development Mission (JKSDM) has around 54 training centres operational which are providing quality skills training to the youth of the state. In order to bring awareness on different women issues and appreciate the courage of women, JKSDM organized programs such as debates and cultural programs across the state.

Team of J&K Skill Development Mission including its Mission Director visited some of the training centres in Jammu and participated in the programs conducted to commemorate the occasion.

Mission Director, JKSDM said, “Apart from creating awareness on different women centric programs meant for the welfare, safety and upliftment of women, we are encouraging young women to participate in the process of development and avail the different training opportunities.”

“Presently we have more than 2000 girls enrolled with us who are receiving training not only in traditional skills such as tailoring, beauty therapy but we also have many training batches where women are being trained in various male-dominated skills such as plumbing, mobile hardware repair, CCTV installation etc. This reflects that importance of changing mindset, breaking stereotypes and providing women access to opportunities and entitlements,” stressed Mission Director, JKSDM.

“All of us should come forward to create a more gender balanced society where in women are provided equal opportunities to grow and excel,” concluded Mission Director.

International Women’s Day (IWD) is observed every year on 8th March and the 2019 theme “Think equal, build smart, innovate for change” focuses on innovative ways to advance gender equality and the empowerment of women, particularly in the areas of social protection systems, access to public services and sustainable infrastructure.