International university for J&K inaugurates its office

June 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The office of the project-Uni4Kashmir was inaugurated on Sunday here at Karan Nagar. The inauguration was done by the noted poet and satirist Zareef Ahmad Zareef, in presence of Prof. GM Tibetbaqal (Former Principal Islamia College, Dean Social Sciences, Cluster University of Kashmir), Prof. Shabir Bhat (Director-UGC-HRDC, University of Kashmir), Syed Shakeel Qalander (Industrialist), Syed Humayun Qaisar (Former Director-Radio Kashmir).

On this occasion, Zareef Ahmed Zareef dedicated a poem for the campaign-uni4kashmir that was received enthusiastically by the members of the campaign. After the ceremony, the advisory board discussed the way forward to establish the university with international standards in Jammu & Kashmir. The members had come from Kupwara, Anantnag, Tral, Baramulla, Kulgam, Budgam, and Srinagar.

It is pertinent to mention that the idea of university for Jammu & Kashmir has been launched by Dr. Mehboob Makhdoomi, who has roped in various academics and industry leaders. The office is open to everyone. The website ysmmet.org has further details about the project. (KNS)