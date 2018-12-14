International training programme on saffron quality concludes at SKUAST

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
SKUAST-Kashmir organised 10 days International Training Programme from December 4 to December 13, 2018 on Saffron Quality and its Estimation held at Research Centre for Residue and Quality Analysis Shalimar in collaboration with Saffron Research Station Pampore.
Eight officers from Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) Afghanistan participated in the training.
The valedictory function was held on 12th December at Main campus Shalimar, where Prof. Nazeer Ahmed, Vice Chancellor was the Chief Guest.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Nazeer Ahmed thanked MAIL Afghanistan for organizing such training. Vice Chancellor said that Afghanistan is rich in temperate germplasm while SKUAST-Kashmir has developed technologies in Agri-horti, livestock which can be of very useful for Afghanistan having similar crops, livestock and climatic conditions. He also emphasized for collaborative research and student/scientists exchange programmes for the benefit of both the countries. In this pursuit SKUAST-Kashmir is already working for bilateral cooperation through Memorandum of understanding between SKUAST-Kashmir & MAIL besides with Kabul University and Herat University Afghanistan.
The training was conducted under the leadership of saffron experts; Prof F.A.Nehvi, Prof. Ashraf Alam I/C RCRQ and scientists of Saffron Research Station.
Vice-Chancellor also distributed certificates among the participants who were imparted training on ISO 3632 Part 2 Test methods for saffron quality.