 International Teachers Day: Impact of involving teachers in non-academic activities

Dr. M. Ramachndran
principal@doonsrinagar.com
“Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime,” Anne Ritchie.
In the year 2016, the Ministry of Human Resource Development(MHRD) had entrusted National University of Education, Planning and Administration(NUEPA) to conduct a survey(study) about the involvement of government teachers in non-teaching activities, time spent by teachers for teaching work etc.
NUEPA, a deemed to be university, having similar status of a central university, an autonomous body under MHRD has been conducted the survey and submitted its findings (report) last week to MHRD.
The study was conducted in five selected states of Indian Union- Gujarath, Maharastra, Karnataka, Orissa and Utharakhand.
The core findings of the survey report need to draw the immediate attention of all state and central governments because education is a matter of concurrent subject. The startling finding is that only 19.1% of professional time is spent for teaching in the academic year 2015-16. In other words, teachers got only 42 days for academic related work and the rest that is 81.9%of time was spent for non-teaching activities.
In further analysis, out of 81.9% of time, 42.6% for non-teaching core activities which include population census duties, election, carrying out number of surveys like cattle census, pulse polio work, MR(measles-rubella) campaign, ration card verification etc.
Next 31.8% of teacher’s time is being spent for non-teaching school related work like maintaining mid-day meal register, Aadhar card verification etc.
Finally, 6.5% of their time has been spent for departmental activities which include youth festivals, sports meet, training sessions, maintenance of admission and withdrawal register, scholarship related work and so on.
What exactly happening in government schools is the true violation of the Directive of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Quality Education (RTE)Act of 2009. The Act clearly mandated 220 working days for teaching-learning in classes 1 to 8th grade.
In short, it is compulsory to engage children 45 hour academic work every week. As per the RTE Act, no teacher shall be deployed for any non-educational purpose other than decennial census which happens once a decade, disaster relief duties on emergencies and election duties (only on polling and counting days).
The fact remains that PMO has constituted a high power secretary level committee to report about this aspect of teachers on duty commitments and they submitted recommendation to Prime Minister Narendra Mod.
In their report, stressed that teachers being pivotal to ensure quality education should concentrate on teaching only. It further observed that teachers are meant to teach first and hence any non-teaching work is not the first priority.
One of the recommendation of this committee to minimize non-teaching work schedule of teachers is to conduct all election at a time that is for LokSabha, State legislatures as well as local bodies. This subject is debating across Medias and among political parties.
In the election of 2014, over 9,28,237 polling station were school buildings. Minimum 10 days were lost to each school. Let us imagine nowadays the government teachers in J&K schools are deputed on election dutiesand for how many days?
It is estimated that 14.67 lakh schools in the country, say 10.7 lakh government schools and 3.49 lakh private schools catering mandatory quality education to 13 crores children by about 81 lakhs teachers who are employed in school sector.
The impact of employing teachers for non-teaching work matters much to India’s survival and human development process. Not only teachers are able to complete curriculum meant for a class but also to complete examination/assessment and publish results on time.
It leads to poor performance of students not only in their school examination but even in class x, XII later poor show in entrance or similar competitive examination throughout.
Another impact is those parents who can afford private school charges are switching over to private schools to ensure good schooling education to their wards. Most private schools are utilizing teacher’s efforts only in academic related activities.
The central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has already directed its affiliated schools not make teachers for any non-academic affairs of the schools.
Author is Principal, Doon International School, Srinagar