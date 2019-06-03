June 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

SIS Pulwama bags ‘Best Managed School’ award

Solace International School (SIS) Pulwama has been crowned as Best Managed School at International School Award Summit-2019. A statement from the School, authorities said out of more than 9500 nominations of schools from more than 18 countries around the world, 210 schools from different countries were awarded in different fields of excellence and Solace International School Pulwama feels proud to be one among the Best Managed Schools in the world.

The statement said while receiving this prestigious Award the school was acknowledged to be included as one of the 1000 Global change makers in education.

Dr. Attaullah Wahidyar Ministry Of Education Government Of Afghanistan, Deepak Vohra(lFS) Ambassador and Special Advisor to Prime Minister of India, and, Dr. Madhu Chitkara Vice Chancellor Chitkara University Of Punjab presented the award to Mir Waseem Hanief Chairman of Solace International School.



