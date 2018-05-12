International Nurse Day| Kovind hails nurses’ contribution

AgenciesNew Delhi
Commemorating the occasion of International Nurse Day, President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday addressed a gathering at an event organised by the Ministry of Health in the national capital hailing nurses as the ‘true nation builders’.
“Indian nurses have earned respect for themselves around the world. In many countries ' health-services, especially in Gulf countries, Indian nurses are serving in large numbers. Their efficient services and disciplined work-style have gained people's affection and appreciation,” said the President.
He also expressed his gratitude towards the entire nursing community for playing a vital role in keeping our country healthy.
“You all (nurses) play a critical role in keeping the country healthy. You have served the country through nursing with loyalty and dedication. This country is thankful to all the nursing personnel,” said President Kovind.
International Nurse Day is celebrated on May 12 every year, commemorating the birth anniversary of English social reformer and the founder of modern nursing, Florence Nightingale, and in appreciation of the contributions of nurses to society around the globe.