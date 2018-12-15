International meet on Pediatric Urology held at Apollo

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Dec 14:
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals hosted the 3-day conference on 20th annual meeting of the Asia-Pacific Association of Pediatric Urologists (APAPU) which is being held in India for the first time, starting on Friday.
According to a statement, the conference, organised by Apollo Institute of Pediatric Sciences at Eros Hotel, New Delhi, witnessed a record participation of more than 320 delegates from 20 countries (US, UK, SAARC countries & Asia-Pacific nations).
The event had detailed deliberations and presentations on new developments in the field of pediatric urology, where the delegates presented unique cases studies and medical papers to discuss new treatment techniques, the statement read.
Over 100 cases with their long term follow-up were also examined by the specialists with the audience in a separate session. The delegates got access to the latest robotic platform the Da Vinci Xi and laparoscopic simulator at the venue to have a free hands-on experience.
A pre-conference CME on organized to discuss myths, facts and current scenario of Pediatric Robotic Surgery. The meeting started with International children’s continence society (ICCS) certified course on Pediatric Urodynamics, Enuresis and Incontinence.
Dr. Sujit Chowdhary, Consultant Pediatric Urologist, Director- Pediatric Sciences, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals and Organising Chairman, APAPU said, “It is heartening to see such an enthusiastic participation from medical professionals from all across the globe. We have made all the efforts to benefit new entrants as well as practicing Pediatric Urologists, Pediatric Surgeons, Urologists and Pediatricians.
During the course of the conference, intense educational exercises have been offered, covering both the practical and theoretical aspects of pediatric urology, the statement raed.
Delegates who have attended the conference will find the knowledge they have gained to be beneficial in providing better care and improved outcomes for their patients.
As per the statement, over the course of next two days, various sessions will deeply analyse different aspects of Pediatric Urology such as Bladder Exstrophy, Pediatric Renal transplant, Vesico-ureteric Junction Obstruction, Vesicoureteral reflux, Ureterocele, among others.