International Industry Collaboration programme begins

‘Despite turmoil, Kashmiri youth resilient to excel in entrepreneurship’
‘Despite turmoil, Kashmiri youth resilient to excel in entrepreneurship’
Irfan YattooSrinagar, October 18
Despite Kashmir facing turmoil, the youth here have passion to excel as entrepreneurs, speakers said on the opening day of 3-day International Industry Collaboration program organized by J&K Skill Development Mission (JKSDM) in collaboration with BRIDGE Institute.
Global Capability Director, BRIDGE United Kingdom, Jane Sassienie said Kashmiris have new ideas complemented with skills to excel.
“I am impressed with the resilience shown by youth to be positive for venturing into entrepreneurship and it is a golden change happening in this conflict-torn region,” she said.
She said despite fear and frustration, youth are coming up to change the society with entrepreneurship.
On the occasion, Director BRIDGE Institute, Asia Pacific Singapore, Simon McKenzie said the main purpose of the program was to bring together business experts and share new ideas.
“Through this program, we will identify new ideas that will help youth find more opportunities in the region,” Mckenzie said.
Earlier Director JKSDM, Peer GN Suhail said that the program was conducted in order to understand the challenges and opportunities in skill development, employment generation, entrepreneurship development.
Suhail said it will strengthen entrepreneurship eco-system in the state. He said JKSDM has been organizing various youth development programs in collaboration with national and multinational organizations.
“Consultations were aimed to chalk out strategy in developing skill and entrepreneurship programmes and fostering linkages with external corporate houses,” he said.
Joint Director, Technical Education Department Farooq Ahmad Khan said that it was an enriching experience to interact with foreign delegates.
“Exchanging and sharing of ideas will help us in devising effective strategies to enrich the skill development schemes in J&K,” Khan said.
Around seven foreign industry experts held consultative sessions and interacted with government officials and other stakeholders.
Hotelier Faiz Bakshi said holding such consultations are important and can play a vital role in contributing skill development programs in the conflict-torn region.
Chairman Hong Kong Management Association Anthony Rushton, Head of Worldwide Development at Pfizer (USA) Dr Declan Doogan, Communication & Engagement Specialist United Kingdom Nicola Gilchrist.
Co-Founder Climate Group (USA) Jim Walker, Global Capability Director, BRIDGE United Kingdom Jane Sassienie, Leader for Social Innovation for Ashoka India Shashi Kumar Velath and Director BRIDGE, Asia Pacific Singapore Simon Mckenzie interacted with the young entrepreneurs and trainers.
The day-long consultation program included meetings and consultations with 12 government officials from various departments, 35 entrepreneurs, 12 local industrialists, and trade union leaders. PMKVY skill training providers and other local experts were present on the occasion.
Irfanyatoo@risingkashmir.com