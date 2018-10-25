International day of action on climate change held in Jammu

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 24:
The Department of Ecology, Environment & Remote Sensing, Jammu on Wednesday organized a public awareness programe here at Environment Park, Raika to mark International Day of action on Climate Change.
According to an official, the focus was on to promote awareness of the reality of climate change and encourage personal commitment to change. The locals & School Children residing nearby took part in the today's function. Students took active part in Painting Competition & Debate Competition on the day.
On the occasion, Environmental Soil Conservationist, Department of Ecology, Environment & Remote Sensing, Jammu Saleem-Ul-Haq, educated the participants about Objective /goal of the day.
He said goals set are to reduce the atmosphere carbon dioxide to 350 PPM from current level of 400 PPM, change perspectives - encourage individuals to think about what the world means to them and how they can show their appreciation by protecting and preserving the environment through a willingness to change destructive habits.
“Climate change is one of the greatest problems facing us today and it is imperative we learn not just the science, but also its impact on the world and the changes that is necessary to preserve mother earth" he added.
He appealed to the people to use reusable products, instead of disposables.
Teachers of the schools in their address to students & gathering listed the hazards of Climate Change increase in surface temperatures, rise in Global sea levels, decline of glaciers etc.
To encourage them, the students were awarded certificates, momentoes for their active participation in various activities. Publicity material was also distributed among the students &School for Library purpose, the official added.