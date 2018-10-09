International community should resolve Kashmir issue: Pak Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
“Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi on Tuesday urged the international community to take concrete and meaningful action to alleviate the sufferings of the Kashmiri people” reported a prominent Pak newspaper Pakistan Observer on Tuesday.
It further reported: “Taking part in the debate in General Assembly, Lodhi recalled the several unimplemented security council resolutions regarding Jammu and Kashmir issue and reminded the world body of its longstanding obligation in helping to resolve the dispute.
“She (Maleeha Lodhi) said that Pakistan is ready to negotiate with India on all the matters including Kashmir issue.”
