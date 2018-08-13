Internal monitoring, vigilance mechanism needed in Govt deptts: Advisor

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU:
Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar, on Sunday stressed the need to have internal monitoring and vigilance mechanism in government departments and asked the authorities to make judicious use of available resources.
He asked the concerned functionaries to ensure involvement of people’s representatives to promote public welfare.
According to an official, Kumar chaired a high-level meeting here to review the progress on implementation of key flagship schemes and programmes and overall developmental scenario in Jammu district.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, DIG Jammu-Kathua-Samba range Bhim Sen Tuti, SSP Vivek Gupta besides HoDs, Chief Engineers and Executive Engineers of various departments, along with Principal GMC, CMO, CEO and other district officers, the official said.
The Deputy Commissioner Jammu gave comprehensive overview of the ongoing developmental projects in the district under various sectors, he said.
As per the official, the Advisor reviewed the pace of progress on upcoming Legislative Complex, Modernization of General Bus Stand/Development of Multi-Tier Parking, Jammu Ropeway Project, AMRUT projects, Jammu-Akhnoor 4-Laning, Jammu-Ring Road project, Extension of Jammu Airport, IIT, IIM and Sewerage Project.
The Advisor asked the concerned authorities to closely pursue pending forest clearances for PMGSY projects and other roads and expediently clear all legitimate and reasonable issues creating hurdles in the development.
The Advisor asked the district administration to promote Khelo India campaign and seek support from JKP to make the initiative a success. He also asked for developing more playfields in the districts.
The DC informed that the ongoing infra development works at the M A Stadium will be completed by December this year. The need for upgrading of Parade Ground, including mini-stadium was also stressed upon at the meeting.
Taking detailed review of the Health sector in the district, the Advisor asked the Director Health to organize medical camps and prioritize the posting of gynecologists in remote areas.
He also took stock of availability of doctors, medical staff, medical supplies and critical care ambulances in the district. It was informed that Jammu district has a shortfall of 36 doctors while 2 critical ambulances are available 1 each at Jammu and RS Pura.
Need for maternity ward at GMC, up-grading of PHC at Arnia, need for having more critical care ambulances along with bullet proof ambulances for border areas was also put forth in the meeting.
Taking note of the shortage of Doctors in the Samba and Kathua, he asked the health department to frame a schedule of a team of doctors for regular visits to the twin districts. He further directed the concerned officers to visit Kathua District Hospital and submit a detailed report about the patient-care scenario there.
About the requirement of blood banks, it was informed that the DPR of Blood Bank for R S Pura has been submitted. The Advisor asked for re-prioritize the requirements of blood banks and further directed the concerned to submit the priority list for the recruitment of drivers for ambulances.
He also sought report on detachment of doctors and asked the concerned department to come up with the rearrangement and rationalization program.
A detailed discussion on curbing the Drug menace was also held in the meeting, the official added.
The Advisor said that to eradicate Drug abuse, there is a need to have well equipped counseling and de-addiction centres as well as all kind of policing including parent policing and community policing. He asked the Police Department to utilize the services of NGOs for spreading mass awareness against the drug abuse and take suggestions and recommendations from the Police departments doing good job in curbing drug menace in their respective states.
The DC briefed the Advisor about the status of other projects including construction of 200 Bedded Government Maternity Hospital Gandhi Nagar, additional block of Government Dental Hospital Jammu, 50 Bedded Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, Gangyal, 50 Bedded Hospital, Kot Balwal besides Women Entrepreneur Development Centre at Exhibition Ground, Installation of Intelligent Traffic Lights, Development of Raghunath Bazar and development of Suchetgarh Border Tourism, the official added.
Later, the Advisor accompanied by Deputy Commissioner, DIG, SSP and ADC paid a surprise visit to GMC Hospital here and took stock of the medical facilities, availability of doctors, medical staff, biometric attendance and sanitation.
The Advisor inspected emergency ward and inpatient units of the Hospital. He also inspected the OPD, corridors and other places in the Hospital.
The Principal GMC and Medical Superintendent briefed the Advisor about the availability of patient care facilities.
During his visit, the Advisor interacted with many patients admitted in the Hospital and their attendants and enquired about the medical facilities being provided to them. He directed the Health Department to take necessary measures for improving the sanitation and patient care services at the Hospital, the official added.