Intermittent rains lash several districts of Valley

April 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Intermittent rains lashed several districts of Kashmir on Wednesday with a drop in the average day temperature.

Wet weather conditions were witnessed on Wednesday almost across the valley.

Earlier, due to change in weather, authorities had opened the Sonamarg road that connects Kargil with the valley.

In the last couple of days, travellers have been facing inconvenience, particularly those taking the highway as the road witnesses landslides frequently during rains and snowfall.