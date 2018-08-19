Intermittent firing instills fear in Tanghdar residents

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 18:
Evening to midnight cross LoC firing in Tanghdar sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district has instilled fear in the people of Tanghdar for the first time after 2005.
Locals said that for the last four days cross LoC firing starts at 8 pm and stops late at around 2pm. The intermittent cross LoC firing, locals said, have instilled fear in the area.
They said that since the bunkers erected before 2005 were damaged due to strong tremors during 2005 earth quake, the residents are this time facing hard times when LoC firing begins. The residents said that if the alternative arrangements for their shelter are not made on fast track basis they would be forced to flee from the area. (With inputs from KNS)