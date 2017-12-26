Interlocutor visits Kupwara amid tight security

Meets 17 delegations
Sameer Showkin LoneSrinagar:
Around 17 delegations met Government of India’s (GoI) Kashmir interlocutor, Dineshwar Sharma, at Kupwara on first day of his visit to state.
Sharma arrived here in the morning and drove to north Kashmir’s frontier Kupwara district, where he met some 17 delegations on the first day.
Amid tight security cover, Sharma reached Kupwara, some 90 kilometre north of Srinagar, at around 1:45 pm.
Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Khalid Jehangir, told Rising Kashmir that around 40 delegations have registered with his office which will meet Sharma.
“Some 17 delegations met him today. He is staying here in the district tonight,” he said.
Sharma told Rising Kashmir that different groups and associations met him who put forth their demands and number of other issues.
According to sources, privy to the meetings, most of the visiting delegations registered complaints about the civic and other governance issues against the ruling dispensation.
The delegations which met Sharma on Monday were Respectable Citizens of Tehsil Handwara led by Ghulam Mohiddin Bhat, Social Activists of Langate Handwara led by Pirzada Ab Majeed, Pahari Speaking People Kupwara led by Ab Majeed Zindadil, Youths of Trehgam Kupwara led by Mohd Aslam Sheikh, Lolab- A (H) led by Pir Mohammad Altaf, Delegation from Vilgam led by Ashiq Hussain Sheikh, Respectable Citizens of Karnah led by MLA Karnah, Respectable Citizens of Machil, led by Mohd Akbar Mir, a delegation from Handwara led by Mohd Suliman Mir, delegation of JKNC Kupwara led by Ghulam Mohammad Rather, Delegation of District Congress Committee Kupwara led by its president Farooq Ahmad Mir. Others who met GoI interlocutor include Civil Society Kupwara led by Shoukat Ahmad Masoodi, delegation from Karnah led by Advocate Mohd Saleem Mir, Traders Federation Handwara led by Aijaz Ahmad Sofi, Senior Citizens of Trehgam Kupwara led by Mohd Ashraf Mir, Ex- Militants led by Imtiyaz Hussian Khan, Bar Association Handwara led by Advocate Ghulam Nabi Kaboo.
As many as 145 persons comprised 17 delegations, according to the official data.
Sharma is staying in Kupwara for the night and is scheduled to meet dozens of other delegations on Tuesday before he will visit Baramulla district.
Sharma’s visit to Kupwara comes in the backdrop of two civilian killings in action by government forces in the past two weeks.
Meanwhile, the media professionals of the district told Rising Kashmir that they were barred from covering the developments related to visit of Dineshwar Sharma.
"We are not allowed to go inside the Dak bungalow. His first visit to this border district is so significant but we are not being allowed to cover the proceedings," said a local reporter.
The local reporters representing various newspapers and news agencies said they were denied permission to cover the event.
