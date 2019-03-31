Interim body of society of consultant doctors formed

March 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A meeting of Society of Consultant Doctors (SCD) was held on Saturday and an interim body was formed.

In a statement issued here SCD spokesperson said, “Consequently the old body stands dissolved relieving old office bearers from their respective charges.”

He said office bearers are nominated for interim body include Dr Maajed Jehangeer CHC Gousia (President), Dr Manzoor Ahmad Rather DH Ganderbal (Vice President), Dr G M Mir DH Handwara (General Secretary), Dr Irfan Ul Shamas DH Pulwama (Treasurer), Dr Iqbal Fateh Khan DH Budgam will be the Patron. Financial issues will be held by Vice-President and Treasurer jointly, the spokesperson added.